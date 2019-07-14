Portage Lake Lift Bridge maintenance July 17

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting routine scheduled maintenance of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next Wednesday, requiring bridge lifts.

Cable greasing is scheduled for early Wednesday morning, July 17. This work will require several bridge lifts, up to 30 minutes each. These lifts are scheduled to begin after midnight Wednesday and be completed by 6 a.m. Resulting closures will affect vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.