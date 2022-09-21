'Poses significant danger': Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.

Officials say that a psilocybin laboratory ‘poses significant danger’ to the community as exposure to the spores has been associated with multiple issues. A list of the following issues was provided:

Lung inflammation

Acute lung disease

Tremors

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Kidney failure

Certain cancers

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has classified psilocybin as a schedule I controlled substance. A scheduled I controlled substance was defined as, “A substance with high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the U.S., and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision.”

Multiple pictures were provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department that showed various locations the laboratories were found.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue the ‘aggressive’ enforcement of illicit drugs in the county.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.