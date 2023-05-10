UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) announced it has awarded over $95,000 in grant funding to high schools and community organizations across Michigan to support local college access activities.
Schools and organizations participating in MCAN’s College Bound Michigan program were able to to apply for up to $1,000 in grant funding. In total, 95 grants were awarded through the program.
In the Upper Peninsula, the following schools received grants:
- Gladstone High School
- Pickford High School
- Sault Area High School
- Stephenson Area Public Schools
College Bound Michigan is a no-cost program made up of the following three initiatives designed to build and support college-going cultures in high schools and their communities over the course of the school year:
Michigan College Month (October) – Provides resources and support for college applications.
College Cash Campaign (January-June) – Encourages FAFSA completion and for students to apply for financial aid.
College Decision Day (around May 1) – Celebrates students who choose to pursue postsecondary education.
Schools and organizations use the grants to support a wide variety of efforts, including FAFSA completion events, career and college exposure trips, incentives for completing college-going steps, and decorations or refreshments for College Decision Day. The application process gives organizations the chance to address specific needs of their community.
“College Bound Michigan is helping students across the state find the resources and financial support to attend and complete college, putting them on track for rewarding careers,” said Ryan Fewins Bliss, MCAN executive director. “We’re proud to partner with schools and fund these valuable activities, because we know higher education is transformative for both individuals and their larger communities. As we work together to reach Sixty by 30 and build a workforce that’s ready for the modern economy, we must ensure that all students — especially low-income students, first- generation college-going students and students of color — have access to postsecondary degrees and certificates that will prepare them for the job market.”
MCAN is accepting registrations for high schools and community-based organizations to participate in College Bound Michigan for the 2023-34 school year. To learn more, visit micollegeaccess.org/initiatives/cbmi.
You can read the full list of recipients in Michigan below:
Capital Region
- Bath High School
- Coleman Jr./Sr. High School
- Dansville High School
- Northwest High School (Jackson)
- Perry High School
Eastern Michigan/Thumb Area
- Bad Axe High School
- Bay City Western High School (Auburn)
- Bay-Arenac ISD Career Center (Bay City)
- Bentley High School (Burton)
- Brown City High School
- Bullock Creek High School (Midland)
- Carsonville-Port Sanilac HS
- Chesaning Union High School
- Dryden Junior/Senior High School
- Harbor Beach High School
- Herbert Henry Dow High School (Midland)
- Lapeer High School
- Meridian Early College High School (Sanford)
- Midland High School
- North Branch High School
- Port Huron Northern High School
- Reese High School
- St. Charles Community Schools
- Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School
- Windover High School (Midland)
- Yale High School
Northern Lower Peninsula
- Alpena High School
- Bear Lake High School
- Bellaire Public Schools
- Inland Lakes Secondary (Indian River)
- Ludington High School
- Manton Consolidated High School
- Marion Jr./Sr. High School
- Mason County Central (Scottville)
- McBain High School
- Mesick High School
- Oscoda Area High School
- Petoskey High School
Southern Michigan
- Camden-Frontier High School
- Jonesville High School
- Madison High School (Adrian)
- Summerfield Jr./Sr. High School (Petersburg)
- Three Rivers High School
Southeast Michigan/Metro Detroit
- Belleville High School
- Britton Deerfield Schools
- Center Line High School
- Central High School (Detroit)
- Clintondale Community Schools (Clinton Township)
- Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars (Plymouth)
- Howell High School
- Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (Detroit)
- John Glenn High School (Westland)
- Lincoln-King High School (Detroit)
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School (Detroit)
- Mumford High School (Detroit)
- Pershing High School (Detroit)
- Pinckney High School
- Randolph Career and Technical Center (Detroit)
- Redford Union High School
- Robichaud High School (Dearborn Heights)
- Southeastern High School (Detroit)
- Taylor High School
- The Etiquette Series (Detroit)
- Trillium Academy (Taylor)
- University Prep Academy High School (Detroit)
- University Prep Art & Design High School (Detroit)
- Wayne Westland Innovative Academy
- West Bloomfield High School
- Whitmore Lake High School
- Woodhaven High School (Flat Rock)
Southwest Michigan
- Coloma High School
- Eastpointe High School
- Fitzgerald High School (Warren)
- Niles High School
- Saugatuck High School
- St. Joseph High School
Upper Peninsula
- Gladstone High School
- Pickford High School
- Sault Area High School (Sault Ste. Marie)
- Stephenson Area Public Schools
West Michigan
- Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center
- Fruitport High School
- Godwin Heights High School (Wyoming)
- Grand Rapids Montessori Middle/High
- Hastings High School
- Holland High School
- Innovation Central High School
- Jenison High School
- Lakewood High School
- Montague High School
- Morley Stanwood High School
- Orchard View High School
- Ottawa Hills High School
- Shelby High School
- United Way Montcalm – Ionia Counties
- West Ottawa High School
- Wyoming High School