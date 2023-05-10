Since October, $8.1 billion in student debt relief has been approved for some 145,000 borrowers due to changes to a federal forgiveness program.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) announced it has awarded over $95,000 in grant funding to high schools and community organizations across Michigan to support local college access activities.

Schools and organizations participating in MCAN’s College Bound Michigan program were able to to apply for up to $1,000 in grant funding. In total, 95 grants were awarded through the program.

In the Upper Peninsula, the following schools received grants:

Gladstone High School

Pickford High School

Sault Area High School

Stephenson Area Public Schools

College Bound Michigan is a no-cost program made up of the following three initiatives designed to build and support college-going cultures in high schools and their communities over the course of the school year:

Michigan College Month (October) – Provides resources and support for college applications.

College Cash Campaign (January-June) – Encourages FAFSA completion and for students to apply for financial aid.

College Decision Day (around May 1) – Celebrates students who choose to pursue postsecondary education.

Schools and organizations use the grants to support a wide variety of efforts, including FAFSA completion events, career and college exposure trips, incentives for completing college-going steps, and decorations or refreshments for College Decision Day. The application process gives organizations the chance to address specific needs of their community.

“College Bound Michigan is helping students across the state find the resources and financial support to attend and complete college, putting them on track for rewarding careers,” said Ryan Fewins Bliss, MCAN executive director. “We’re proud to partner with schools and fund these valuable activities, because we know higher education is transformative for both individuals and their larger communities. As we work together to reach Sixty by 30 and build a workforce that’s ready for the modern economy, we must ensure that all students — especially low-income students, first- generation college-going students and students of color — have access to postsecondary degrees and certificates that will prepare them for the job market.”

MCAN is accepting registrations for high schools and community-based organizations to participate in College Bound Michigan for the 2023-34 school year. To learn more, visit micollegeaccess.org/initiatives/cbmi.

You can read the full list of recipients in Michigan below:

Capital Region

Bath High School

Coleman Jr./Sr. High School

Dansville High School

Northwest High School (Jackson)

Perry High School

Eastern Michigan/Thumb Area

Bad Axe High School

Bay City Western High School (Auburn)

Bay-Arenac ISD Career Center (Bay City)

Bentley High School (Burton)

Brown City High School

Bullock Creek High School (Midland)

Carsonville-Port Sanilac HS

Chesaning Union High School

Dryden Junior/Senior High School

Harbor Beach High School

Herbert Henry Dow High School (Midland)

Lapeer High School

Meridian Early College High School (Sanford)

Midland High School

North Branch High School

Port Huron Northern High School

Reese High School

St. Charles Community Schools

Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School

Windover High School (Midland)

Yale High School

Northern Lower Peninsula

Alpena High School

Bear Lake High School

Bellaire Public Schools

Inland Lakes Secondary (Indian River)

Ludington High School

Manton Consolidated High School

Marion Jr./Sr. High School

Mason County Central (Scottville)

McBain High School

Mesick High School

Oscoda Area High School

Petoskey High School

Southern Michigan

Camden-Frontier High School

Jonesville High School

Madison High School (Adrian)

Summerfield Jr./Sr. High School (Petersburg)

Three Rivers High School

Southeast Michigan/Metro Detroit

Belleville High School

Britton Deerfield Schools

Center Line High School

Central High School (Detroit)

Clintondale Community Schools (Clinton Township)

Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars (Plymouth)

Howell High School

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (Detroit)

John Glenn High School (Westland)

Lincoln-King High School (Detroit)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School (Detroit)

Mumford High School (Detroit)

Pershing High School (Detroit)

Pinckney High School

Randolph Career and Technical Center (Detroit)

Redford Union High School

Robichaud High School (Dearborn Heights)

Southeastern High School (Detroit)

Taylor High School

The Etiquette Series (Detroit)

Trillium Academy (Taylor)

University Prep Academy High School (Detroit)

University Prep Art & Design High School (Detroit)

Wayne Westland Innovative Academy

West Bloomfield High School

Whitmore Lake High School

Woodhaven High School (Flat Rock)

Southwest Michigan

Coloma High School

Eastpointe High School

Fitzgerald High School (Warren)

Niles High School

Saugatuck High School

St. Joseph High School

Upper Peninsula

Gladstone High School

Pickford High School

Sault Area High School (Sault Ste. Marie)

Stephenson Area Public Schools

West Michigan