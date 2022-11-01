UPPER PENINSULA Mich. (WJMN) – The DTE Energy Foundation announced it has awarded grants to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in the state of Michigan. A total of $420,000 will be distributed amongst the shelters, which receive partial funding through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant funds will be awarded to the following shelters in the Upper Peninsula:

Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter, Calumet

Alliance Against Violence and Abuse, Escanaba

Caring House, Inc., Iron Mountain

DOVE, Ironwood

Baraga County Shelter Home, L’Anse

Women’s Center/Harbor House, Marquette

Anishnaabek Community and Family Services, Sault Ste. Marie

Diane Peppler Resource Center, Sault Ste. Marie

“The tragic consequences of domestic violence are present in every county of our state and every aspect of our daily life,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Foundation. “The DTE Foundation remains committed to supporting these shelters that provide a safe haven to individuals forced to flee abusive relationships or settings. These agencies are a lifeline for victims and their families.”

Allocation of the funds will be determined based on bed count in the shelters, and will go towards critical expenses at each location. Funding will also be used to offer holistic survivor-centric services, including housing, transportation, employment and support for survivors who need assistance with healthcare needs or are struggling to navigate the criminal justice system.

DTE team members also volunteered to create more than 2,400 hygiene kits that have been delivered and distributed to shelters across Michigan in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

You can read a full list of recipients in Michigan here.