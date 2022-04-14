MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – People in Marquette had their dancing shoes on at the Indepen-DANCE at the Masonic Center. With the goal of independence for all, the Single Point for Activities(SPAR) and Recreation program through Superior Alliance For Independent Living(SAIL) hosts bi-monthly Indepen-DANCE’s to allow everyone to break out their dancing shoes and bust a move on the dance floor.

“I work for the Superior Alliance for Independent Living and our entire goal is to help encourage people to have an independent life and having independent life includes having fun,” Jack Vander Lugt, Health and Recreation Coordinator for SAIL. “So we like giving this opportunity for anyone in the community living with visible and invisible disabilities to come together and have a great time, make new friends, and see their old friends. It’s a great time.”

An event filled with snacks, games, lots of dancing, and a good time, this is something many look forward to.

“I love looking forward to it,” Vander Lugt said. “I love putting this together and having everyone around with smiles on their faces. People are excited to see each other and I see people dancing on the dance floor. Sometimes we have people that dress up and it’s exciting. DJ Johnny Fever always plays a banging tracklist so I just love it. It’s just an amazing time”

For more information on upcoming SPAR events, click here or you can email Jack directly at jackv@upsail.org