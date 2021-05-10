All animals involved in Delta County puppy mill investigation adopted

Positively U.P.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCABABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter took in hundreds of animals consisting of dogs, puppies and horses after they were seized from a puppy mill investigation in Maple Ridge Township that began in late August.

On Monday, the shelter announced in a Facebook post that all of the animals involved have been adopted.

To learn more about adoptions through Delta Animal Shelter, click here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories