All animals involved in Delta County puppy mill investigation adopted

ESCABABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter took in hundreds of animals consisting of dogs, puppies and horses after they were seized from a puppy mill investigation in Maple Ridge Township that began in late August.
On Monday, the shelter announced in a Facebook post that all of the animals involved have been adopted.
To learn more about adoptions through Delta Animal Shelter, click here.
