MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alluma Yoga in Marquette will be offering two free yoga classes on Friday and one free class on Sunday as a way to help educate and raise awareness for the need for foster homes. Following the 30 to 40 minute class, Katie Kubont, an employee with the state of Michigan will be speaking about the need for foster homes in the Marquette area and ways everyone can help.

“I thought even if someone isn’t interested in becoming a foster parent, they come and listen and hear why they need help,” Brianna Salmela The Studio Manager of Alluma Yoga said. “Maybe they can tell somebody, and then somebody else can reach out to Katie and help to spread the word. Katie works so hard and they have really been affected this past year and here in the last few years and we here at Alluma Yoga just want to help the community.”

The classes will take place Friday, January 7 at 5:15 PM and 6:15 PM as well as on Sunday, January 9 at 11 AM.

To sign up for a yoga class you can do so on the Alluma Yoga Facebook page as well as at www.mindbodyonline.com