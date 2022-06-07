ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba EMT and Paramedic instructor Amy Anderson has been honored with an Outstanding Educator Award, which is sponsored by the Don Johnson Agency/MEEMIC Insurance.

The following release was issued to acknowledge Anderson’s accomplishments:

Bay College honors Amy Anderson, full-time EMT and Paramedic instructor, as one of its recipients of the Outstanding Educator Award sponsored by the Don Johnson Agency/MEEMIC Insurance. To receive consideration for the award, faculty were nominated by a colleague, student, or someone from the community. The primary focus of this award is to acknowledge faculty’s commitment to education and excellence in service to others.

Amy Anderson began her career as an EMT/Paramedic Instructor in 2015 and has 27 years’ experience in Emergency Services as an EMT/Paramedic. She currently serves as the Lead Instructor for the EMT/Paramedic Program and serves on many local professional organizations including the Delta County Medical Control Advisory Body, Federal Emergency Management- Region 8, and the Delta County Professional Standards Review Organization.

Anderson completed the Marquette General School of EMT/Instructor Coordinator Program and earned a Bachelor’s degree in General Studies with concentrations in Behavioral health and Emergency Services from Lake Superior State University. In addition, Anderson holds instructor credentials for Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support, Prehospital Trauma Life Support, International Trauma Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Emergency Assessment, Recognition and Stabilization, and Certified Emergency Vehicle Operator.

Any Bay College employee, Board member, student, alumni, or community member may nominate a full-time or regular part-time exempt or non-exempt employee for the Bay College Outstanding Employee Award. These individuals must have completed three years of employment at Bay College. Nominees are judged on their job knowledge, respect and enthusiasm toward colleagues, students, and community members, creating a positive influence within the work environment, and collaboratively working with colleagues and staff.

