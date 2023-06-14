GERMFASK, Mich. (WJMN) – An international art project is coming to North America this summer, and along the way the construction of a new sculpture is planned right here in the Upper Peninsula.

Northland Outfitters Campground and Canoe/Kayak Livery was selected as one of ten locations across the United States for a new sculpture to be created by the team of Danish recycle art activist Thomas Dambo, and there are a couple of ways for you to help.

Northland Outfitters owners Durea and Levi Brady took over operations of the campground in Germfask in 2022, since then remodeling much of what the location has to offer. The couple initially saw one of Dambo’s sculptures in Colorado, and as part of their remodel, decided to contact Dambo to inquire about acquiring one of their own.

Below are some examples of Dambo’s sculpture creations:

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

“It just kind of put us in awe a little bit,” Levi said. “And then during our building process, (Durea) got creative and reached out to them via email just kind of on a hope and a prayer. Then three months later, (Dambo) got back to us and wanted to see some photos of the property and video, and then scheduled a time to fly out with his lead builder.”

Ultimately, the project came together and Northland Outfitters is now the third stop along Dambo’s 2023 route, with stops also planned in New Jersey, Vermont, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington state.

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

The sculptures being built in 2023 will tell the story of a troll coming to the U.S. from Denmark and trying to discover what is causing pollution in the water. Dambo plans to write a children’s book based off of the idea using the trolls being built. The experience will also be filmed with a camera crew to create a small documentary called “The Way of the Bird King”.

The hands, feet, and face of the sculpture planned for Northland Outfitters are being built in Denmark, and are set to arrive by the time the remainder of the project will be finished at its final location.

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

Photo provided by Thomas Dambo

“They are coming to do this massive 30′ x 15′ art project on the campground that is kind of interactive with nature,” Durea said. “You can see it by foot or water and it’s all made out of recycled materials from the local area.”

Construction of the troll sculpture is planned to take place on July 13-14, as well as the following week on July 17-21.

While work on the sculpture will primarily be done by Dambo and his team, the Brady’s would be very appreciative of volunteers to assist with tasks like breaking apart pallets, organizing materials, shifting items around, and more. All volunteers are welcome, whether for a few days or a few hours.

If you have materials to spare, the Brady’s are also in need of items to help make the troll itself.

“This is a recycled project, so any sort of hardwood, particularly hard wood pallets, dimensional lumber, structures that have come down that don’t have paints on them” Durea said. “We need it all and we need lots of it.”

If you would like to get involved or donate materials, you can contact Northland Outfitters by phone at (906) 586-9801, email at northland.up@gmail.com, or via Facebook.