IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Inside Mrs. Yake’s AP Computer Science Principles Class at Iron Mountain High School, you’ll see the intelligent minds of the future and the majority of them are female.

“Pretty much takes you through the rundown of like basic computer science principles with coding and learning, everything that goes behind building apps and how literally everything in our world works because everything is involved with technology now,” said Danika Juul, senior, Iron Mountain High School.

Iron Mountain High School was one of 760 recognized institutions to achieve either 50% or higher female representation in the AP CSP class in the 2020-2021 school year, earning the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award.

“With this class, they’re trying to bring diversity to the computer programming field, especially women,” said Renee Yake, teacher, Iron Mountain High School. “And our school, two years ago, I only had two girls in their. And then last year, we had 50% of the class was girls so that’s the award that we won. But I want to say too that this year 72% of the class is girls and I think that’s really great. There are so many career opportunities that they just didn’t know about until now and so it’s been a really great program.”

Juul has been looking into possible careers the computer science field.

“Data analytics, so it’s a lot of analyzing data, going through different coding and figuring out problems in their and this class has really taught me about how to actually like look into things and figure out where issue may arise from,” said Juul.

One of Juul’s classmates, Emma Golfis isn’t going into computer sciences but says that this class will be useful in the future.

“Planning on majoring in business administration but with as growing as technology is, it’s nice to have these skills on my back to be able to handle anything in the future when it comes to technology and coding in general so it’s like, I’ll have a little bit of knowledge in there when people are talking about it so I’ll know what they’re talking about,” said Golfis.

Yake says this field if for everybody.

“It just wasn’t offered as something for everybody, and it really is something for everybody,” said Yake.

Her students agree.

“From day one, it’s been more of a male dominated field so to have this kind of female empowerment, kind of on your side, you’re a part of something that kind of bigger than yourself to begin with,” said Golfis. “It’s like in the future, your children are stepping into a world that is paved for both equality when it comes to anybody. So that’s kind of nice to know that I’m a part of something that is becoming a bigger and broader field .”

“I think the more women we can get involved especially in STEM fields is just awesome and so I hope that, that continues in the future,” said Juul.