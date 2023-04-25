MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Artists are invited to use their words and their paint brushes to leave their mark on Marquette. In the second installation of Marquette Public Art Commission’s (MPAC) Words to Live and Bike By project, artists, community members, and organizations are able to apply for and have their ideas featured along the Holly Greer Bike Path in Marquette

Five predetermined locations have been selected for the project. It is up to the applicants to pick the word and the design that will decorate the bike path. The previous words used are Dream, Gratitude, Hope, Inspire, Remember, & Respect.

The prompt from the MPAC is as follows:

The parallel between words and paths is powerful and can present us routes toward knowledge, understanding, and connection. The Words to Live and Bike By project links language, exploration, and artistic expression to invite Marquette and its visitors to connect as a community. The five new locations, stretched along the Holly Greer Bike Path, link touchpoints within our city. The words selected should help elicit positive change, whether from pure joy or thoughtful introspection. The ongoing hope with Words to Live and Bike By is to remind us that all art can transform our experiences, even in our everyday lives.…We move, we think, we imagine, we create, we consider, we talk, we connect, we change, we grow…

This year’s mural locations include:

7 th Street & Beacon House

Street & Beacon House Hospital corridor & Beacon House

Intersection of the bike path and Center St.

Kaufman Sports Complex

S. Lakeshore Blvd. & E. Hampton St.

You can submit more than one design, but those selected will only be responsible for creating one design. The deadline for submissions is 5:00pm on Monday May 1, 2023.

Winners will be notified by May 15, 2023, with painting to occur on August 11-12, 2023.

If lettering is not your strength, the words will be stenciled on the bike path before the artists arrive. MPAC will provide core materials for the project including paint, brushes, containers, drop cloths, and tape.

For more information or to apply, a full prospectus can be found on the Marquette Compass, https://www.mqtcompass.com/opportunities/call-for-submissions-2023-words-to-live-and-bike-by-murals/. For additional information, please contact the City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture at arts-culture@marquettemi.gov or (906) 228-0472.