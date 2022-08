MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a post from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Facebook page, she toured the Marquette City Police Department this week and awarded some of the department’s officers.

Nessel presented Above and Beyond Awards to Sgt. Michael Roth, Corporal Tim Forslund and Patrolman Nick Calzetta for their courageous efforts during a dangerous domestic assault incident.

The Marquette Police Department is the Upper Peninsula’s first accredited police department.