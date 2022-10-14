TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the most iconic foods in the Upper Peninsula has reached new heights. Thanks to helium balloons and some special equipment, one lucky bag of Trenary Toast touched the edge of space.

According to a release from Trenary Home Bakery, William Nyfeler, a Marquette Senior High School graduate and former Trenary Toast Cafe employee worked with the Bakery to take the toast higher than it has ever been before.

Nyfeler figured out a custom engineered rig and helium balloons. On September 4, 2022, Nyfeler sent a bag of cinnamon flavored Trenary Toast skyward. It’s unclear whether the cardamom or other flavors would have affected the flight pattern.

Nyfeler estimates that the bag of Trenary Toast made it to an altitude of 60,000 feet, then made a safe descent back to earth.

Trenary Home Bakery started in 1928 with Jorma Syannen. All of their products are still produced in Trenary Michigan.

They have recently expanded operations into Marquette with the Trenary Toast Cafe on Washington and 3rd St.