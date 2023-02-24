ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College is firing up its phasers, lasers, and record players for the return of its pop-culture event with BAY-CON STRIKES BACK.

Featuring dozens of tables with everything from modern and classic video games, toys, records, comics, art, and more the one-day event is set to take over the Joseph Heirman University Center on the Escanaba campus on Saturday, April 22.

New this year is live music from a band named, Millennial’s Falcon, plus a cosplay contest, a trivia contest from Nerdology, and special guest voice actor Sean Chiplock.

Wiles Food Service returns its Taco Kitchen food truck.

Among the vendor tables, you’ll find a vintage video game room, pinball room, Rock Band station, and a Zombie EMT/Paramedic Lab.

There are also rumblings of a treat for Magic the Gathering fans.

Sponsored by Bay College’s Campus Activities Board, BAY-CON STRIKES BACK raises funds for the college’s student organizations and athletic teams.

The event is free, but a $2 donation for those 10 and older is encouraged. It starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 and runs until 5 p.m.

More information can be found on the BAY-CON STRIKES BACK event page.

Photo Caption: BAY-CON STRIKES BACK on Saturday, April 22, at Bay College in Escanaba.

