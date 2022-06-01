MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A gear swap event hosted by Because Trails is planned this coming weekend in support of Start the Cycle, a Marquette County group cycling program for kids. The gear swap is planned as part of the 2022 Because Trails Ladies MTB Camp.

The swap will take place on Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 pm at Rippling River Resort Campground. It is open to the public with all proceeds from the event benefitting Start the Cycle.

“If you have biking or outdoor clothes in good condition (too small, too big, doesn’t match your bike) or gear that is just hanging out, please consider donating it to a good cause,” Because Trails said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Donations can be dropped off at the Noquemanon Trail Network office at Lakeview Arena in Marquette between 8 am and 5 pm from now through Friday evening. Participants in the Because Trails clinic can also bring donations to the event check-in on Friday.

Start the Cycle adds that they are looking for help running the event, including in setup, pricing, hanging gear, and selling raffle tickets. To get involved, you can contact Start the Cycle on Facebook or by email at info@startthecyclemqt.org.

Because Trails offers personalized private and small group mountain bike lessons, guiding, and specialized trail events in the U.P.