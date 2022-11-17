MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marching bands from across the U.P. could be seen and heard this Fall. The thunderous roar of the percussion, the sharp brassy anthems, and intricate patterns illuminated fields around the region. From Sault Ste. Marie to Calumet and places in between, we set out to feature these musicians, color guards, and all the other elements that make these performances incredible.

2,000 votes were cast, and in the end, the Kingsford Marching Band was the winner of the first-ever Best Darn Marching Band award.

You can see the award presentation here.

See the performance and story that earned Kingsford the winning votes.

There were plenty of incredible bands in the running this year. Click or tap the images to see their stories below.

Calumet

Escanaba

Menominee

Ishpeming

Manistique

Negaunee

Sault Area High School

As a bonus edition, some of these musicians have aspirations of performing beyond high school. Here is a profile on the NMU marching band.