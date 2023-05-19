BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Since 1973, generations of students from Marquette’s Bothwell Middle School have spent time at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay. The experience was set up to teach seventh grade students about everything from science, camping, outdoor cooking, team work, math, writing, art, and the enjoyment of being outside. Fifty years later, the tradition continues.

Starting the week of May 22, 2023, Bothwell students will return to Bay Cliff. Students spend an entire week working in two morning and two afternoon classes each day. During their science class, students learn about water quality, invasive species, pond life and a trip to a nearby bog. Most of the classes are held outside.

The camp is also a week where students are free of devices.

Since 1973, approximately 11,000 students have participated in the program.

Local 3 plans to visit Bay Cliff and share some of what students experience during their time at camp. Check back next week for updates.