MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bothwell Middle School in Marquette held a very unique art fair Wednesday evening that blended art with history.

“This is the great sphinx of Giza, it was built about 4500 years ago,” said Jude Faber, 7th grade student.

Faber has always been fascinated with ancient civilizations. He especially is intrigued by the sphinx of ancient Egypt

“The thing that stands out to me is the mystery around it,” said Faber. “We don’t know everything about it. That’s what makes it so fascinating for me.”

Classmate Zeak Miller is interested in the world’s first sundials and how they work.

“A sundial originally, they were the only way to tell time and there were not many different ways to tell time,“ said Miller. “But it’s really cool looking back and seeing how we used to tell time and just looking back and seeing where we we’re at compared to where we are now.”

Both of these exhibits are part of Bothwell Middle School’s NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM. An art and history fair held each year to help these middle schoolers understand the complexity of life in the ancient world. History teacher Scot Stewart believes his students dive deep into the subjects they choose.

“This is a great project for us,” said Stewart. “We do two of these a year and it provides them with an opportunity to really go in-depth on a particular aspect of one of four world history civilizations that we study.”

Every 7th grader at Bothwell participated in the exhibition. Night at the Museum’s focus was understanding more about one of the cradles of civilization; Mesopotamia, Ancient China, Egypt, and the Indus River Valley. Lexie Main allowed Local 3 to see the beauty of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

“I think all history is really interesting to me. I love to learn about it,” said Main. “Ancient Mesopotamia has some very cool structures though, and I have personally found the Hanging Gardens of Babylon very interesting.”

Stewart believes every kid participating in this show is incredibly proud of their work and actually become experts on their chosen topic, and when they got home, they became the teacher explaining history to their families.

“Some of them who have been quiet for most of the year when we do the presentations in class and down here just really bloomed,” said Stewart, “and it is really fun to see how much they have learned about the particular artifact that they made.”