Bundle Up with a free warm clothing giveaway in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Winter is never too far away in the U.P. and neither is the need for warm clothes. Anna Dravland, founder of Spread Goodness Day in Marquette has brought back an effort to help our neighbors in need.

Coats, hats, gloves and socks and other warm clothes can be dropped off at Dis n’ Dat in Gwinn and Bennett Media Group in Marquette through Friday evening.

On Saturday, November 19 from 10-5, anyone looking for winter wear is welcome to stop by Sandy Knoll Park in Marquette. The donated items will be hung along the fence. No registration is required. There’s no proof needed to take home something warm.

“People can come and take whatever they need to stay warm. At the end of the day, we’ll be coming back at 5 p.m. to take everything. All of the leftover jackets will be going to an NMU organization called The Ripple Effect. They do a lot of different things in the community, but they have a Giving Tuesday mission to make sure every student on campus has a warm winter jacket,” said Dravland.

This is the second time in 2021 Dravland has helped her community bundle up. The first event was in January. While she is organizer of the drives, Dravland said none of it works without everyone working together.

“This clothing drive itself, I put up the event, called the media and put a box outside of a business. It doesn’t work unless a lot of people go through their closets or go shopping and bring their donations there for us to give away,” said Dravland.

Dravland had been actively volunteering for more than a decade. Her organization, Spread Goodness Day has received attention outside of the U.P. for its positive influence and impact.

“Once you start seeing it, engaging with it, and recognizing these opportunities to make an impact and make your community stronger it is just something you want to do,” said Dravland.