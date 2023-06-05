IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Mountain’s Marshfield Medical Center has been invaded by butterflies, all thanks to local artist and contractor Pete Monette.

Monette is a lifelong resident of the Iron Mountain area and wanted to give back to the community he loves by spreading joy to those in the hospital. He built and painted by hand these colorful goodwill ambassadors, for those in the medical center and the passersby on US-2. Many of the butterflies represent local high schools, sports teams, and universities. The inspiration for his display came from his brother’s battle with cancer, and, as he said, who doesn’t love butterflies?

“I grew up in a family that always gave back seriously,” said Monette. “And it was a way for me to give back to the community and put a little happiness in everybody’s face. I made every one of these. These are all handmade, all hand-painted, and everything and stuff I enjoyed doing. I wouldn’t get up at two o’clock in the morning and make and start working on these things. Yeah, that’s how much I enjoyed doing this.”

Monette’s skills extend well beyond butterflies. Before retirement, Monette was the construction foreman for the 2002 rebuilding of Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.