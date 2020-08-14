Calumet seeks feedback for proposed green space

CALUMET, Mich., (WJMN) – The Village of Calumet Downtown Development Authority hosted an informational session August 13 about their proposed plans for new green space in town.

The park will be situated next to the Calumet theater and span from 6th to 5th Streets. According to Leah Polzien, says so far they have received positive comments.

“So far, all positive comments and people really liking to see the possibility of a change and improvement to the spaces and just to provide kind of a central park type area right in the middle of our downtown,” said Polzien.

Calumet Downtown Development Authority The draft concept design for the Fifth Street 300 block Green space will the be focus of public comment session on Aug. 13, 2020.

The concept design includes seating areas, a stage area and a pathway through the park that connects 5th and 6th streets. Polzien says they will be moving some things from the park next to the Calumet theater to be more accessible to everyone.

“We have some items in our park like a liberty bell and some historic signage regarding the buildings that are around and they’re kind of spread throughout the space,” said Polzien. “They’re not accessible for somebody maybe who isn’t comfortable on uneven ground, so we’re going to relocate some of those things so that they’re easier to see.”

According to Polzien the green space will fill empty lots left by buildings that have been torn down. She says there is beautiful architecture downtown, but as some is lost it is leaving empty spaces.

“When we have vacant spaces that are created by those losses it really creates kind of a dead zone in our downtown district,” said Polzien. “So, we want to see those spaces active and productive and kind of positive features and so I think bringing this redevelopment is really going to help our downtown just improve our sense of pride in our community.”

Construction of the space will be funded by fundraisers and grant funding. Polzien says the current concept plan will cost around $300,000 but that price could go down depending on changes to the plan.

“As it stands currently we’re looking at fundraising from community members, local businesses and then also grant funding through the state of Michigan,” said Polzien. “MEDC, Michigan Economic Development Corporation does offer some placemaking grants where they match up to $50,000.”

Polzien says they will take feedback from the informational session and from online comments into consideration as they adjust the design. To view the current design and see a presentation about the space visit the Village of Calumet website.

