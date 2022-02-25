MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP) is continuing in its goal to address a nationwide shortage of in-home caregivers and direct care workers. The non-profit organization awarded a $2,000 scholarship last month to Makayla Selzer, a caregiver in Marquette through AdvisaCare and nursing student at Bay College in Iron Mountain. Erik Bergh, Program Director for CIP, says Selzer first appeared on CIP’s radar after participating in their caregiver training session last fall.

“She has a lot going on in her life and she manages to serve all those areas, which is really impressive to us,” Bergh said. “Her heart for caring for people and her dedication to not only her job, but also her studies and her family is remarkable in our view, and that’s the kind of profile that we want to support. We want to support people as they make that journey.”

Local 3 had the chance to meet with Makayla on Wednesday to learn about her day-to-day experience as a caregiver at a resident’s home in Champion. For Makayla, she says the connections she makes with those she provides care for is a major drive in her decision to pursue caregiving as a career.

“I think the part that I like the most about it that brought me to this is that a lot of people have family, but they don’t live close by or they can’t visit as much as they would like,” Selzer said. “So we become like their family, especially for people that live by themselves. So I get to do things that they would usually do with their family.”

Despite her passion for caregiving, Makayla acknowledges the profession is not without challenges. She says the attachment that develops with those she provides care for can be especially tough when they suffer medical problems.

“As a caregiver you definitely have to be caring. It’s in the word caregiver is caring. You have to want to spend time with somebody else, you know,” Selzer said. “It’s not like a nine to five job you go in, you do your job, then you go home and it’s done until you go the next day, you know? I spend a lot of my time thinking about work when I’m not at work.”

As Makayla continues down her education path she says the fulfillment she derives from her work is a major factor in her future plans.

“I’m hoping to become a nurse, and then I would like to continue working in the, like, the field with the people that need care, more so,” Selzer said. “So I want to work in a nursing home, probably, or like I’m doing now as an in-home health company as a nurse, because I really enjoy working with the older population because they have my heart so much because I did work in a nursing home, so I know that you make such a difference in their life. And so being able to be that for them, it feels really good.”

(Photo courtesy of Caregiver Incentive Project)

Bergh says the scholarship is one of three main ways CIP works to connect with the community.

“Number one is to educate the community on the need for caregivers,” Bergh said. “Number two is to educate, train, support people who would be interested in caregiving. Really try and acquaint them with the demands of the position and what to expect. And number three is to incentivize, and our scholarship program is one of the main ways we incentivize folks to try out the caregiver position and route.”

The CIP scholarship is set up in a way that slightly differs from many traditional scholarships. Scholarship recipients begin or continue to work as a caregiver and earn an additional dollar from the CIP for every hour they work up to 2,000 hours.

The scholarship is open to be applied for by any student currently enrolled in a post-secondary institution in the Upper Peninsula. Applicants from any major or field of study are eligible to apply.

Bergh says the state of Michigan is currently facing a shortage of around 35,000 in-home caregivers, a number which could climb to around 200,000 within five years. CIP hopes that helping to provide a way to lift financial burdens on potential caregivers will encourage more people to give the field consideration.

“Obviously there are many intrinsic rewards, but we’re hoping to, through this financial incentive, to take a look at the extrinsic rewards as well,” Bergh said. “And typically, caregiving itself has been a little undervalued in our society. We think that it’s important for caregivers to be recognized as a career field, to be compensated fairly, and we think that might encourage more people to take a look at caregiving as well.”

The current window for CIP scholarship applications opened on March 1 and will run through 5 p.m. EST on April 14. You can find more information on the project and the scholarship application here.

To stay up to date on future events and programs, check out the Caregiver Incentive Project on Facebook and Instagram.