HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – During Giving Tuesday on November 29, Portage Health Foundation in Hancock took in hundreds of thousands of dollars to be distributed to dozens of non-profits around the Copper Country.

We spent part of the evening with them, talking to some of the non-profit coordinators about how those dollars will be used.

Kathleen Harter shared with us how Copper Country Senior Meals is having an impact.

Iola Brubaker talked with us about what Keweenaw Family Resource Center brings to the community.

One of the newest non-profits to receive donations through Giving Tuesday is Unite Mental Health and Wellness. Angela Price took a few minutes with us to talk about their mission.

We wrapped up our 6 p.m. hour with Michael Babcock of Portage Health Foundation to encourage donations.

While Giving Tuesday is over, Michael Babcock shared some final thoughts on how to support these organizations throughout the year.

The grand total raised, and check delivery is still to come. You can learn more about Portage Health Foundation here.