“Chain of Love” fundraiser nets record donations for Special Olympics

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The idea behind the fundraiser is simple. If you donate a dollar, you receive a paper chain link. On the link, you write a name of someone special. In 2021, the community around Delta, Schoolcraft, and Menominee Counties, have a lot of love to share.

The annual event hosted by Bay College and the LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America helped pull together $638 dollars. The money goes to Area 1 Special Olympics. In the tri-county region. It should be noted the difference the total and what is shown in the check pictured. There was an additional $50 donated at the last minute.

This effort beats the 2020 record of $500. The new record is credited to the efforts and participation of Bay College and LSSU Regional Center staff and students, along with the community at large.

The Bay College and LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America announces its annual “Chain of Love” fundraiser to raise money for our local Area 1 Special Olympics. This fundraiser will start on Monday, February 15 and go through Thursday, February 18. Volunteers will be accepting donations in the HUB on Bay College’s main campus from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day.

So why is it a chain of love? The links with names written on them are connected to form a chain, which is displayed at the Bay college HUB.

The proceeds from this event help fund the costs that Area 1 Special Olympics program incurs. These costs include uniforms, equipment, and travel for all athletes. No athlete is required to pay because this organization wants them to be able to focus solely on having fun. This program is completely self-funded, which means they do not receive any federal funding.