Christmas Tree Spectacular brings holiday spirit to Westwod Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army has been working with some holiday helpers in the community for a fun and festive celebration at Westwood Mall.

The Christmas Tree Spectacular features ten trees sponsored by area businesses. Voting for “Best Decorated Tree” starts November 12, at 6 p.m. and runs until December 10.

Tag The Salvation Army Marquette County on Facebook using #ChristmasTree2021

“We just wanted to make this a festive atmosphere. So when people come to see Santa Claus and bring their kids, there’s a Christmas tree lane and it has beautiful decorations that just brightens everyone’s spirits,” said Salvation Army Advisory Board Member, Christian Palomaki.

The trees are available for public viewing at the Westwood Mall until the end of voting. Then the trees will be donated to local shelters and families in need.

“That’s the beauty of this project. You get to pour all your fun love and excitement for Christmas into a tree that you know some child gets to see at Christmas,” said Director of Development for The Marquette County Salvation Army, Cari Detmers.

The trees are a fundraiser for the Salvation Army in addition to their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Sponsors and tree decorators include:

Swick Home Services

Thrivent Financial Marquette

Incredible Bank

Sisters Hair Salon/Start the Cycle

UPHS

Karen R Larson Interiors

Campfire Coffee

State Farm Jill Leonard

NMU College Republicans

You can vote for your favorite trees in person at Westwood Mall or online.

We met up with the team from Incredible Bank after the finished decorating their tree on Wednesday. Ashley Cody, Market Vice President for Incredible Bank said their tree has a red and white Santa theme. From the snowmen, rocking horses, and gift ornaments to the soft white lights, their tree has some holly jolly spirit.

Incredible Bank’s red & white Santa themed tree

“Part of our commitment is giving back to the community. As a team we do that through events like this. We’re really excited to support the Salvation Army and the families that will benefit from the trees,” said Cody.

On Thursday the crew with Sisters Hair Salon/Start the Cycle was putting some sweet touches on their tree.

Laura MacDonald and the Edible Wild Wonderland tree from Sisters Hair Company and Start the Cycle Bike Group

“So we decided to do a Willy Wonka’s Edible Wild Wonderland tree. Everything on the tree is edible. We decided the decorations are all consumable so people can start over every year,” said Laura MacDonald with Sisters Hair Company and Start the Cycle Bike Group.

From snack cakes to pop rocks, candy canes, lifesavers and chocolates, there’s something new and delicious everywhere you look.

“We’re hoping it’s like a big ol’ sugar buzz. We have some secret things so it’s even going to smell like candy. I hope people just enjoy and maybe remember a bit of their childhood,” said MacDonald.

By Friday morning the last couple of trees were being trimmed. Different sizes and shapes of decorations were everywhere you looked.

Kim LeTourneau with Thrivent said their tree’s theme is, “Everything that Glitters.”

“I’m excited that we’re doing this for Salvation Army. We wanted to draw attention to all the needs in the community. So I hope my tree is inspiring. I want it to be very warm and exciting. Salvation Army does so much good in the community and I know that this is a fundraiser for them. But they also wanted it to be an advocacy campaign where people know they’re more than just the kettles at Christmas,” said LeTourneau.