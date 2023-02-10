MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The country’s oldest ice climbing festival is celebrating it’s 31st year from February 8th through the 12th.

The Michigan Ice Fest is a festival where people from around the country go to ice climb at the Munising Pictured Rock National Lakeshores. This year, people from over 7 different countries are also attending.

“Well Ice Fest was really conceived to introduce people to the sport and that we’re continuing that goal and just trying to get people out enjoying the Upper Peninsula, getting them some exercise, and just really introducing them to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore,” said Bill Thompson, the organizer of Michigan Ice Climbing festival

Michigan Ice Fest provides a way to teach people the sport of ice climbing without commitment. Ice climbing gear is available to attendees to use and try out. They also provide instructions on how to ice climb.

“So, ice climbing isn’t a sport where you go into the store, buy it, and then go out and do it,” said Thompson. “You really need professional instruction and so that’s what we offer. You can come up to this event and have nothing and we will give you winter clothes, we’ll give you gear, we’ll give you that high quality experience with professional instruction and get you out on the ice.”

We spoke with a climber about his experience.

“So, I expected it to be like crazy difficult,” said Matt Veneziano, Michigan Ice Fest Climber from Jackson Michigan. “Obviously I’m sure there’s more routes that are insane but for the most part it was fairly simple, you just got to make sure you stay on your feet the whole time and just keep your arms on the wall to like keep yourself up there. But it’s so cool. You get up there and you’re like wow I just climbed a freaking waterfall! That was so cool.”

Thompson encourages anyone to try out ice climbing at Ice Fest.

“You know, I think that if someone is watching this program and say, ‘hey that might be for me,’ come out and try it,” said Thompson. “The second thing is, if they are sitting on their couch and watching this and saying ‘there’s no way, I’ll never try it,’ I say come on out and at least watch it and see and I think you might change your mind, because it’s not as hard as what people make it out to be, or have that concept of. And then, those evening presentations. The public is welcome to come to those. They can come to Mather Auditorium and get inspired and like I said, we have world class athletes that are coming here to share adventures of time and exploits all over the world.”

Organizers expected around 1500 participants this year at Ice Fest.

“Just give it at least a shot,” said Veneziano. “Like one year, just come up here and make it a whole trip. Make it an extended weekend or just like two days. It’s so cool. It’s so, so cool.”

If you are interested in learning more about Michigan Ice Fest and finding their detailed schedule for the rest of the 2023 festival, you can find their website here.