Conquering childhood cancer, one shaved head at time

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Jail Administrator Brian Steede had a literal close shave on Wednesday. It was all for a good cause.

Steede is raising money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation which helps children and their families in different stages of cancer battles.

On his fundraising page, Steede explained why this cause is so important to him.

“Hello Facebook!! I’ve never posted or shared anything ever but I’ve decided to make this my very first post because I feel that this more than worthy cause to make this my first. I chose to honor the life of Zeke Dutcher who is the Grandson of some church friends who was diagnosed at the age of just 18 months. After a tough battle unfortunately Zeke lost his earthly life at just 3 years old. So with that said, I’m shaving my head with St. Baldrick’s to raise money and help conquer kids’ cancers! Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and 1 in 5 of those in the U. S. will not survive. I refuse to accept this reality, so I’ve decided to fundraise for lifesaving research to find cures and better treatments for kids. Now I need your support! Your donation can fund research to help kids survive and thrive.“

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office shared before and after pictures of Steede at Wednesday’s shave down.