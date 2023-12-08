MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Trading their uniforms for a more festive attire, students in Northern Michigan University’s ROTC program got up dark and early Friday morning. The cadets met on campus, where they stuffed their rucksacks with Toys for Tots donations and marched to the WJMN Local 3 studio in Marquette Township.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity to be able to give back to the community. Marquette has done a lot for me as well as the program and so just being able to be involved in something like this was super cool to be a part of,” said Freshman Brogan Sutterlin.

This is the third year Local 3 has partnered with NMU’s ROTC program as a way to give back to our community.

“Well, obviously it’s a lot of fun,” said Senior Mason Slaed. “We all get to dress up with our sweaters on and we play Christmas music. It’s a good get-together and builds morale, but it’s also what we’re doing for the community that’s the most important part. We’re bringing toys to people. Some people may not be as fortunate to get the things they want and stuff like that, so it’s very nice that we can help maybe make someone else’s Christmas a little better. That’s what Christmas season’s all about.”

For Junior Caleb Vanklompenberg this is his third year participating in the NMU ROTC ruck for Toys for Tots.

“This is a fun experience. It’s not about the workout, it’s not about the walk, it’s about bringing toys to the kids. It’s something good that we get involved with our community. We get the outreach going, it’s a good relationship with you guys, and just enjoy the process, have fun,” said Vanklompenberg.

There’s still time to donate to Toys for Tots. Whether you purchase a gift and drop it off at locations like the Local 3 studio, or go online and donate money, you can help make a difference in our community. The 2023 Toys for Tots Campaign for Marquette County will run until December 20.