ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In our monthly installment with the Delta Animal Shelter, two cats and two gerbils are looking to find some loving owners to welcome them into their homes.

First up is Midge, a spayed three-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. Midge is a sassy, fun gal looking to be the only pet in the home.

“She’s definitely your cat’s cat she likes to do her own thing she likes to play she’s very active. But as you can see she’s also a sweet little girl,” said Vonnie Bruce, adoption specialist for Delta Animal Shelter. “She doesn’t mind being held, getting kisses, and snuggles. She has very high energy, she definitely needs a home as the only pet. She just likes to be the princess. She likes giving love bites. So definitely a home with no other animals, maybe older kids that kind of would realize the boundaries she has and respect those.”

Midge’s adoption fee has been sponsored. If you’re interested in applying to adopt her, click here.

Next is Ruby, a spayed nine-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. This senior kitty is very laid back and enjoys long naps in the sun.

“She is super sweet. She’s an owner surrender. Sadly her owner was just not able to physically care for her anymore, so she came to the shelter. But she has been such a joy to have. She’s super quiet, laid back. She is very, very sweet. She’d made a really great lap kitty companion for a nice quiet home that she can live out her golden years in,” said Bruce.

Ruby’s adoption fee is $25. To apply to adopt Ruby, click here.

And lastly, two male gerbils are looking for their forever homes.

“They are required to be adopted together just because gerbils and generally small animals do best in pairs. So they’re required to go together […] They don’t come with a cage so we definitely recommend doing some on gerbils and kind of looking in what their needs are as far as an enclosure and things like that. But they’re super sweet, very curious little guys.”

To inquire about adopting the gerbils, you can call the Delta Animal Shelter at (906) 789-0230 or email them at deltaanimals@yahoo.com.

