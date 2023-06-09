ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For the Delta Animal Shelter’s June Pets of the Month, a dog named Lucien a.k.a Lulu and a cat named Trip are looking for their forever homes.

“Luli is a super handsome, nine-years-old, and he’s a lab mix,” said Vonnie Bruce, Shelter Coordinator, Delta Animal Shelter. “He is a neutered male, and he’s super sweet. A super calm gentle giant just looking for his forever home. to live out the rest of his golden years. He did come in because his owner passed away, so he’s had kind of a rough go for it, but he is just a great dog and he definitely is looking an awesome home.

Lulu does have a thyroid condition which requires him to take medication. Bruce says he would fit best with a family with no children or older children. His adoption fee is $75.

Trip’s adoption fee is $50.

“Trip is about two-and-a-half-years-old spay female,” said Bruce. “As you can see she’s a big girl so she does need to lose a little weight so she can live a nice happy healthy rest of her life. She was just really overfed so she definitely be on a diet and get some more exercise. She’s really sweet she’s lived with other cats before and a very friendly cat that is waiting for her forever home. She loves to wonder around this room and check everything out.”

If you’d like to support Delta Animal Shelter, they are having a fundraiser this weekend.

“Our second biggest fundraiser of the year called Wags-A-Tail Rummage Sale,” said Bruce. “It’s a huge rummage sale. It’s actually this weekend. Friday, June 9 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at the U.P. State Fair Grounds in Escanaba at the Miracle of Life Building. We have been collecting items from the public. It’s kind of a win-win for everyone. You can clean out and declutter your house and help support your animals at the same time. Everything is priced to sell with lots of little treasures and things. There’s tons of stuff and closer to the end of the day on Saturday they do different deals. Eventually, they will do a fill a bag for a couple bucks, and you never know what you are going to find. We would love to see everyone there.”

If you would like to adopt, you can visit the Delta Animal Shelter Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can fill out an application online at deltaanimal.org.