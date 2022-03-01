ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A new month means Delta Animal Shelter has some more fur babies to highlight for March.

For the past couple of months, the Delta Animal Shelter has showcased quite a few cats looking for homes. But this month, they do have two dogs who are ready to be adopted.

First, we have Wylie, an 8-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell/Border Collie mixed neutered male. Wylie is a happy, cuddly boy looking for a home with lots of space for him to run!

“He’s super fun, he’s super outgoing,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “He is technically what we would call a senior dog but he has a really high energy level. He loves to play, loves to run around outside. He does well with other dogs. He also has lived with cats. He’s good with people of all ages. With him, I think it would be just making sure that if there are kiddos in the home, they understand that he is a little bit of an older dog. He doesn’t want kids up in his face just respecting his boundaries and things like that.”

Wylie’s adoption fee is $75. Click here for his adoption application.

Next is Blackjack, a 5-month-old neutered male medium mixed breed. Although he hasn’t had a great start to his life, he has just the sweetest face and is a very good boy.

“He loves other dogs, he seems to love everyone he meets. He came from kind of a bad situation. The people who previously were his owners, they decided they no longer wanted him and actually he was put out a window on a highway. So he avoided being hit by a car and somehow made it to safety and we got him transferred into us. He’s just the sweetest little guy, he made it out of that accident with just a couple of scrapes and bruises,” said Bruce.



Blackjack’s adoption fee is $250. Click here for his adoption application.

