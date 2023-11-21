ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the season of giving, and what better way to give back than giving an animal their forever home.

For Delta Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Month, the first animal being highlighted for November is Fiona. Fiona is a 13-year-old spayed female cat. She is a shy, older gal but is very sweet and loves her chin scratches! Her adoption fee is $15. Click here to learn more about Fiona.

“As you can see, she’s a big girl and she is very talkative; she likes to chat with you,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “I love her long white whiskers. So, she has been with us for quite a while. Senior cats tend to sit a little bit longer but she’s great. She would fit into a nice calm laid back household.”

The last animal featured for November’s Pets of the Month is a male rabbit named Thumper. Thumper is a one-year-old Rex/Lionhead mix. His adoption fee is $25. Click here to learn more about Thumper.

“He is really friendly. He just a little bit shy at first but we’re working on litter training him and he loves to eat snacks and play with his little toys that he has in his kennel,” said Bruce. “They do not come with their enclosure or anything. We do always recommend doing like ample research on owning your rabbit and the space that they require and their needs before coming to get one because they are really cute. And they’re wonderful pets but they do require you know a good amount of space and lots of care and you know very similar to having a pet cat or dog.”

If you’re interested in adopting Thumper or Fiona, the Delta Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

If you can’t adopt an animal, there are other ways to support the Delta Animal Shelter. For Giving Tuesday, the shelter is asking for donations to continue to provide medical care for the homeless animals of Delta County. To donate and to read the stories about the animals that would benefit from your donation, click here.