ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to adopt a new pet into the family, the Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba shares two animals for October’s Pets of the Month.

The first animal looking for its forever home is Lotus, a five-month-old spayed domestic longhaired female cat. Lotus came into the shelter as a stray and was in very rough shape, but with some extra love and care from the shelter and her foster homes, she is ready to be adopted. Lotus is a very determined little girl who loves to play and walks with a pep in her step! Her adoption fee is $125.

“She’s a little bit of a special, unique lady but that makes her all the more endearing and lovable,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “So, she is partially blind she cannot see fully. We do believe she can see all thank you like movements and some things because she does get around really well. We think she has some neurological stuff. So, she wobbles when she walks. She has a little bit of a hard time getting her traction. And then sometimes she can’t get to the litter box. So sometimes she just needs a little extra help with her litter box habits. [She’s] looking for a family that’s willing to give her a little bit of extra care and extra love because she really deserves it, and we didn’t know that she was going to make it when she first came in. She had so many issues and she’s just the sweetest girl.”

The next animal looking to be adopted into a loving home is D.O.G., a five-and-a-half-year-old neutered male large mixed breed dog. This goofy boy has a bit of a lazy personality who loves to snuggle, but also enjoys play time. D.O.G. is very smart and knows commands such as sit, shake and down. His adoption fee is $175.

“He’s just the sweetest boy. He’s like a hound mix. We’re not really sure what his mix really is. But he’s a big old chunk of boy. He could probably benefit from losing a couple pounds. He smiles so he’ll give you a little lip curl but it’s not to be mean. It’s just to let you know that he has beautiful pearly white teeth, and he wants to say hi. So, he’s really smart dog. He’s really sweet,” said Bruce. “He’s lived with other dogs before; he’s lived with cats. He’s been around kids. He might tend to knock over real little kids because sometimes he’s a little clumsy. But otherwise, he’s just the sweetest boy. He loves attention and he’s a really good listener he comes when he’s called. So, he came into us with Lyme disease. So that was causing his hips and his joints to be really sore. He was on medication for a while. He is done with his medication, so he will need a recheck in about six months to make sure that the Lyme is out of the system. So that will be something that will be up to his adopter.”

If you’re interested in adopting D.O.G., you can apply online at deltaanimal.org. If you’re interested in adopting Lotus, you can visit the Delta Animal Shelter Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, for the month of October, Delta Animal Shelter is celebrating spooky season with a “Howl-O-Ween ‘Paw’ty” on Sunday, October 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter. There will be a dog costume content, trick-or-treating for dogs, bucket raffles, and other fun activities for pups and their humans. Delta Animal Shelter will also be participating in the YMCA Fall Kids Festival on Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and in the Gladstone Trunk or Treat event on October 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.