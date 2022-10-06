ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to adopt a new pet into your family, the Delta Animal Shelter has two animals who are looking for their forever homes.

The first animal we’re highlighting for October’s Pets of the Month is Doug. He’s a three-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix. Doug is a graduate of the Alger Prison – Dawgz Adapt program, and this pup is finally ready to be adopted!

“He’s a very sweet dog, he loves other dogs, he loves to play. So, we’re looking for a home for him that does have another dog or and a couple of other dogs to be friends for him,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “He originally came in as a stray. He was actually tied up at our local landfill to one of the fences and just left there kind of dumped. The family no longer wanted him. Of course, that’s not the right way to go about it, but we’re glad that he ended up here.”

Next is Squeaks, a 17-year-old spayed longhaired female cat. This sweet lady is very gentle and would do best in a quiet adult-only home.

“She was surrendered to us, unfortunately her owner did have to go to an assisted living home and of course was not able to take her with,” said Bruce. “She’s lived with him her whole life, so this has been a really scary, big change for her, but she has been just so sweet to us. She’s so gentle, she just naps and just look for a home, a nice quiet home to live out her golden years. She loves to snuggle and loves a good chin scratch.”

Adoption fees for cats, kittens, and dogs are sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation through Friday, October 7. After that, Doug’s adoption fee would be $275, and Squeak’s would be $25. If you are interested in adopting Doug, Squeaks or any animal, you can fill out an application online at deltanimal.org.