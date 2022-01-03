ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The first animal being highlighted for January’s Pets of the Month is Heidi.

Heidi is a one and half-year-old domestic shorthair spayed female cat. She may seem shy at first, but once she warms up to you she’s very lovable and sweet.

“She came up to our shelter from a shelter downstate over the summer,” said Vonnie Bruce, adoption specialist for the Delta Animal Shelter. “They were just really overpopulated and kind of getting to the point of maybe starting to have to euthanize some of their cat residents. So, we took a large transfer up of them and she is one of the last ones left. You know, when she first got here she was a little nervous so she hid and I think just people didn’t get to see her. But, she’s come out of her shell and she has this little crank in her tail which gives her a little character.”

Click here for Heidi’s adoption application.

Next, we have Pinky, a 12 and a half-year-old domestic longhair spayed female cat. She loves to play and be petted.

“[Pinky] has kind of a sad story, she came in with two other cats. Their owner did, unfortunately, pass away so they were unable to stay where they were living. He had had them their whole lives so far. So they were kind of scared to be here at first, but they’re super sweet kitties. So she’s lived with other cats, kids, dogs. She’s a little bit quiet at first but she can adjust pretty well. She’s very sweet and gentle, she’s just a sweet old lady,” said Bruce.

Click here for Pinky’s adoption application. Both Heidi and Pinky’s adoption fees have been sponsored.

