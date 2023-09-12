ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For our Pets of the Month segment, the Delta Animal Shelter has multiple fur babies looking to be adopted for the month of September.

First is Princess, a three-and-a-half-year-old spayed female medium mixed breed dog. Princess is a very friendly pup who loves to play, but also has a snuggly side! Her adoption fee is $175.

“She’s lived with kids, people of all ages,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “She tends to get along better with male dogs than other females. She is a princess, so she likes to be the queen of more of the Queen than a princess. But yeah, she’s really sweet. She came into us originally. As a lost dog. So, we really don’t know too much about her history, but we were able to get a little information from a few people who reached out so girl, she’s very gentle. She works really good on a leash and her tails always wagging.”

The Delta Animal Shelter also has many kittens available for adoption.

“Right now, we have eight kittens waiting for forever homes and we’ll have several more at the end of next week. So, you know, kitten season is coming to an end, but we still have kittens that are looking for homes. So, these are two little boys. We also have females. All sorts of colors. Really sweet kittens. So, we do $125 for our kitten adoption fee. And they are spayed and neutered, vaccinated, dewormed all that fun stuff. We also do a special if you take two. So normally it’d be $125 each, but we do $175 total for two instead of $250,” said Bruce.

If you are interested in adopting any of the kittens, you can stop by the Delta Animal Shelter Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can apply to adopt Princess online at deltaanimal.org.