MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Generations of neighbors and visitors have been celebrating the sport of ski jumping in Marquette County, and the tradition lives on in 2024. The Ishpeming Ski Club announced details for the 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament.

The event is scheduled for January 19-21, 2024 at the UP Nordic Ski Complex between Negaunee and Ishpeming.

On Friday, January 19, the event kicks off with the USA Nordic U.S. Cup. Ski jumpers from the across the country will soar from the edge of the jump. Saturday is the Paul Bietila Memorial Ski Jumping Tournament. This is a second opportunity for the jumpers to show off their skills. The evening ends with a Target Jump where the athletes compete for distance and accuracy. Saturday concludes with a fireworks display. Competition on both Friday and Sautrday begins at 7 p.m.

The event wraps up on Sunday with the Central Division, Junior Ski Jumping Tournament. This year’s junior tournament is a Junior National Qualifier (JNQ) for the USA Nordic Junior Championships in Alaska. The junior tournament will begin at 11:00am.

Tickets are #15 in person if you buy them in advance. They are $20 per person if you buy them at the gate.

New this year, you can purchase tickets online here.

Anyone 12 and younger is allowed in for free.

Buttons available at the following locations:

ISHPEMING: West End Ski & Trail, Wilderness Sports, US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame, Elaine’s Place, Jasper Ridge Brewery, Jubilee Foods, Congress Pizzas, Buck’s Restaurant

NEGAUNEE: Super One Foods, Midtown Bakery, Kassel’s Midway, Midway Rentals and Sales

MARQUETTE: Sports Rack, Down Wind Sports, Blackrocks Brewery, Ore Dock Brewery, Kognisjon Bryggeri and Queen City Running Company

There are a couple of options for parking. One is to take a shuttle from a designated parking area. Those have yet to be announced. In previous years, Negaunee high school was one parking area. The wait we experienced between shuttles was about 10-12 minutes. Getting back to the parking area at the end of the night was much longer of a wait. Dress for the weather to avoid discomfort.

Parking is available at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex for $10 per vehicle. Parking is limited to 225 vehicles. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.