HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Dial Help and Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care (HKCTC) are partnering to host a community drive to collect supplies for Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The collected supplies will be used to support local kids and families.

Specific items sought through the drive include fidget toys for Dial Help’s Child Advocacy Center, which serves child victims of sexual and physical abuse. They are also seeking hygiene items for low-income families, such as shampoo/conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes/toothpaste, soap, feminine products, socks, and underwear, as well as books for kids and teens.

“When people think of mental health, they may not realize that it’s tied to many aspects of life, including hygiene, recreation, and sensory support,” said Callisto Cortez, HKCTC Coordinator. “We’re collecting small items that can make a big difference for the people who don’t have access to them.”

A drop box is available at Dial Help’s office located at 609 Shelden Avenue in Houghton. Donations can also be dropped off at Houghton Middle School, Dollar Bay Schools, Hancock Police Department, and KC Bonkers.

Money can also be donated through the Portage Health Foundation here with funds marked for the Community Drive.

You can click the following links to learn more about Dial Help and Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care.