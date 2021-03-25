Dog massages; how to mellow out your pup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – While daily pets do wonders for a pup there is a more deliberate rub that will give a dog some serious benefits.

Four Paws Massage 906 is a Marquette based dog massage company that’s using focused touch to help heal and calm your dog.

Owner Alice Reynolds spent 20 years massaging humans but her love for dogs made her do a big switch.

Dog massages can support health and wellness in every stage of dog’s lives, increase circulation and flexibility, and are very beneficial for dogs who have physical traumas.

You can learn more about getting your dog massaged on our show Thursday 6 pm.