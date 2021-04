MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - The U.P. is home to many trails. People from all over travel to the Upper Peninsula to take in the natural beauty that the landscape has to offer. The North Country Trail Hikers Trail Committee has vowed to upkeep these trails for generations to come. The NCT partners with various organizations to teach the importance of trail maintenance and proper procedures when doing so.

"Today we're meeting with the NMU conservation crew," said Felicia Hokenstad a North Country Trail Hikers Trail Committee Leader. "One of our main goals for the North Country trail hikers chapter of the NCTA is to get more young people involved with, really anything that they're willing to do to help us with the trail."