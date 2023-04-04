ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – You can’t say it enough, ‘thank you for your service,’ is a phrase that is often used when greeting an American service member or veteran. In Escanaba on Tuesday, that appreciation for our veterans came with all the fixings for an Easter dinner.

Put on by the Community Foundation for Delta County, this food assistance program is usually held around Thanksgiving, but this year the foundation decided to add Easter to that list. Foundation Executive Director Sheryl Andzejewski realized food assistance giveaways are particularly sparse at this time of year.

“Every year, we try to give back to our veterans who have given us so much,” said Andzejewski. “And we started out with Thanksgiving, well Thanksgiving/Christmas type of distribution, and we found that that one works great. However, at Easter, we don’t hear as many distributions going on so we decided to do that one as well.”

The Easter food giveaway is entirely funded by The Community Foundation for Delta County. Food recipients are chosen by need according to the local veterans center.

“What happens is the vet center has a list and they know their people,” explained Andzejewski. “And so, what they do is usually by need, they will contact the number of people we say we have baskets for.”

So, what was on the menu for the veterans?

“They get their initial Sayklly’s egg and then they get their bag of canned foods and sweet potatoes and different things,” said Andzejewski. “And then they go a little farther down the line and they get their ham and a little farther down the line they get their bag of a 10-pound bag of potatoes as well as buns.”

It didn’t take long to pass out the allotted meals to the 100 grateful veterans.

As with so many charitable outreach programs, the Easter food pick-up saw demand far exceeding supply.

“If we had the money, we would certainly like to do more like 400 or 500 compared to our 100,” said Andzejewski.

If you would like to donate to this effort, please visit http://www.cffdc.org/