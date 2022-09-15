ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s homecoming in Escanaba Friday night, and the Escanaba Junior High School Student Council is using this as an opportunity to give back to their community.

The homecoming parade starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. It goes down Ludington Street from the library to Upper Elementary School. When you donate non-perishable food items, you can get a hand-made pom pom for the game at 7:00 p.m.

“So the homecoming parade we haven’t had for a few years because of COVID,” said 8th grader, Claire Jacobsen. “Now we’re starting back up. There’s all the highschoolers and their floats. The junior high student council made pom poms like these to give to people who donate food.”

“Student council is all about helping people and making our school better,” said 8th grader, Anna Martin. “I think it’s really nice if someone helps out that they get something in return which is the pom pom.”

The students made about 150 pom poms, so you’ll want one of these limited edition cheer devices.