Escanaba Public Safety Officer rescues cats in house fire and then adopts feline sisters

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – After being rescued from a house fire and coming to the Delta Animal Shelter to be treated, cat sisters Valentina & Valencia have been adopted by their rescuer.
Escanaba Public Safety Officer Moscatello knew he had to save these poor, soot covered kitties and now they will be his forever.
In a Facebook post Delta Animal Shelter says, “Talk about right place right time, gotta love it when fate comes in to play.”
