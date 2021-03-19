Escanaba Public Safety Officer rescues cats in house fire and then adopts feline sisters

Positively U.P.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Delta Animal Shelter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – After being rescued from a house fire and coming to the Delta Animal Shelter to be treated, cat sisters Valentina & Valencia have been adopted by their rescuer.

Escanaba Public Safety Officer Moscatello knew he had to save these poor, soot covered kitties and now they will be his forever.

In a Facebook post Delta Animal Shelter says, “Talk about right place right time, gotta love it when fate comes in to play.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

SISU

Trending Stories