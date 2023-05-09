ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday evening two Escanaba scouting troops, Troops 411 and 410, both participated in the Adopt-A-Highway cleanup program. Eleven scouts and eight adults covered 2 ½ miles of shoulders along US 2 west of Escanaba. All of the participants put in 2 and one half hours of service time, which is required for the youth for rank advancements. Assistant Scoutmaster Stacy Bingham has chaired this annual event for 23 years, as his Wood Badge Ticket.

Adopt-A-Highway is a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) program designed to help keep the state’s highway roadsides clean and attractive. Participants adopt both sides of a section of state highway roadside to clean up over a two-year period. A minimum two-mile stretch of roadway is recommended. Troop 411 is in their 23rd year participating with the Adopt-A-Highway program.