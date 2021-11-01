Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to North Iron Church this week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Feeding America West Michigan is sending a truck full of food to help feed the people of Ishpeming and the surrounding area.

The mobile food pantry is setting up at the parking lot of North Iron Church in Ishpeming on Thursday.

Food distribution starts at 10 a.m. This is a drive-thru only event.

Those who are walking or use wheelchairs or Marq-Tran buses can pick up food at the VFW parking lot in Ishpeming.

There is a limit of three boxes of food per vehicle. You are asked to have room available in your vehicle ahead of time.

To find upcoming mobile food pantries, visit Feeding America West Michigan.