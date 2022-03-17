MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Communities across the country participate in head shaving events for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. In the U.P., first responders are getting on board.

Members of the Marquette City Fire Department hoped in the barber chair on Thursday night to have their heads shaved. Funds raised benefit childhood cancer research.

“I’m getting my head shaved today because it is a good cause,” said Garrett Fuller, Firefighter/Paramedic, Marquette City Fire Department. “It’s to raise funds to help find cure or childhood cancer and find better treatments for childhood cancer. Part of it is the numeric contribution and then the other part is just standing with the children who have cancer.”

Fuller says he is definitely down to support the cause.

“It’s an important fundraiser because kids with cancer, I think is one of the most horrible things that can happen,” said Fuller. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine what these kids of what these parents are going through. It’s just absolutely horrible. The sooner we find a cure, the better treatments, the better.”

More events are also coming up to support the cause. Pete’s Barbershop in Marquette will have a head shaving event on Saturday, March 19 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Chocolay Fire/Police Departments will host a third head-shaving event on Thursday, March 24 starting at 6 p.m.

Any questions about the event can be directed to St. Baldrick’s Foundation Knight Commander Tim Eagan at 303-656-3953 or tjeagan333@gmail.com.