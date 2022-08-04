MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Celebrating art and culture in the community, the First Thursday series of events continues on August 4.

The event is organized by a committee of participating artists and supported by the Lake Superior Art Association and partnered with the City of Marquette.

The event runs from 4-8 p.m. at participating locations in Marquette.

“We welcome visitors and residents alike to join us,” said Laura Songer, who serves on the First Thursdays committee. “Make an evening of it by taking in the arts, dining, and entertainment found throughout our beautiful town.”

Maps of participating galleries and studio locations are available at the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Office at the Peter White Public Library and other participating locations.

An online map and a detailed event guide, is available here.

First Thursday events continue on the first Thursday of every month through October.