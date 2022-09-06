ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Every month we highlight animals up for adoption with the Delta Animal Shelter. They all have a story of how they got to the shelter and are hoping to find a new home where a new chapter can be written.

Tripp is a 7-year-old Pit Bull Mix. He was surrendered to the shelter by his previous owner. Shelter employees tell us most of Tripp’s life was spent outside, hooked to a chain and that he didn’t have much experience with being an inside dog. So when he came to the shelter he was a little tentative in the new surroundings.

Tripp’s journey took him to the Alger Correctional Facility in Munising where he was enrolled in the Dawgz Adapt program. Inmates work with the dogs to teach them basic obedience, behavioral issues, and how to socialize with humans. Tripp has been with Dawgz Adapt longer than any other dog from Delta Animal Shelter.

Now ready for his forever home, Tripp will need a space where he’s the only dog and there are no small children.

Someone has also sponsored Tripp’s adoption fee so there’s no initial cost to bring him home.

Shelter officials also remind any interested adopters to keep patience in mind. It’s called the 3-3-3 rule. Essentially it takes dogs three days to realize they are in a new place, three weeks to start to warm up and three months if not longer to be completely used to where they are at.

Also at the shelter is this month’s cat. His name is Charlie. He’s about 5 years old and is very affectionate. He’s good around other cats, dogs, kids, and really anyone.

If you’re interested in adopting these or any animals, call (906) 789-0230 or visit Delta Animal Shelter.