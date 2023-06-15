ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On season three of HGTV’s show Battle on the Beach, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is well represented. Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum are competing on the show.

Two of the six episodes have aired so far. Ben and Pete stopped by the WJMN studios to catch us up on what the experience was like and how they are feeling about the season so far. We first asked them to share their experience working together and how it helped them on the show.

Filmed over 6 weeks beginning in February, the duo flew down Gulf Shores, Alabama. They shared what it was like to have their every word and movement recorded.

On the show, each team has six weeks and $90,000 to renovate a beach front property. They are paired with mentors for the show. Ty Pennington, Taniya Nayak, and Alison Victoria are the mentors. Argall shared his first impressions.

The show is about renovating the homes. Argall and Meldrum know that to impress the judges, little details matter.

Now that a couple of episodes have aired, the world is learning about the U.P. from Argall and Meldrum. They say so far, life has not changed too much.

New episodes of Battle at the Beach air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV. They couldn’t give us any insight on who wins the battle, so we’ll have to watch and wait.