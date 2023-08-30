HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – What makes you geek out? Is it finding rare comics? How about dressing up as your favorite characters? From print to film, television, video games and beyond, it all has a home at the 5th annual Geek U.P. event coming up on September 9, 2023 in Houghton.

Shana Porteen owns Black Ice Comics and Books in Houghton. She co-founded Geek U.P. in 2017 with Patricia Summerset.

“Patricia and I met and just hit it off. From there we discussed how much we love our community and what we could collaborate on to give back. That’s how it started. We really, by the seat of our pants put together the first event in three months. It was successful and we just kept building from there. It continues to grow and has been exciting for the both of us,” said Porteen.

The event features a cosplay contest, vendors, artists, and celebrities.

Porteen said all of the geekiness is key to the success of the event, but being a benefit to the community is priority number one.

“We are raising money for a worthy, worthy organization. It’s Unite Mental Health and Wellness in the Copper Country. They assist in accessing mental health care. The need is so great up here. They have grown but the need is so high. They were our recipient last year. With the funds we were able to raise, we helped them get a therapist on staff. We are shooting for that and then some this year. We are hoping everyone will turn out and help us reach that goal.”

Geek U.P. takes over the Rozsa Center in Houghton on Saturday, September 9 from Noon to 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Black Ice Comics and Books in Houghton. You can also get tickets the day of the event at the door.

You can also learn more about the event at GeekUP906.com.